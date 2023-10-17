Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says he hopes his side avoids mistakes against the United States of America (USA).

The Black Stars will wrap up their October international friendly games on Wednesday when they come up against the USA at the Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Having conceded two goal in the second half against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in the first friendly game, the coach is certain things will change.

Hughton speaking ahead of the game said he hope his side will not repeat the mistakes they made against the CONCACAF champions.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 12:30 a.m.

Ghana will begin its 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar in November 13 and Comoros (Nov. 21) before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

