Supporters of the New Patriotic Party in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region are demanding the immediate intervention of the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to bring finality to the ongoing election dispute in court.

According to the party faithful, the dispute if not resolved forthwith could cause the party’s defeat in the general elections.

The party in the constituency has since been thrown into a state of escalating divisions and acrimony between and among the supporters in the aftermath of the recent internal elections in which the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, was defeated by a 35yrs old PhD holder and a Vice Presidential special advisor, Mahama Tia Kabiru(KB).

The election which was held under tight security and the presence of all the regional and constituency executives saw Dr. Kabiru defeating the Member of Parliament, his closest contender, by a margin of less than 10 votes, as he pulled 345 votes against 338 for Hajia Lariba.

The MP, however, quickly rejected the declaration of the Electoral Commission and subsequently filed an ex parte motion at the Tamale High Court challenging the election results, alleging electoral irregularities and malpractice on the part of the party, her contender, Dr KB Mahama, and the Election Commission which supervise the elections.

She further sought an injunction, later granted, against Dr KB Mahama from holding himself as the winner of the elections and the new parliamentary candidate elect.

The two other aspirants Tahiru Sham-Una and Jangdoo Mahama pulled 145 and 1 votes respectively.

At the initial stage of the court process, the party as the third defendant had sought to dismiss the case after accusing the defeated and aggrieved Member of Parliament of breaching the party’s constitution by resorting to the court without exhausting the internal party conflict resolution mechanism as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

The judge, Mr. Richard Kugyapaw, however, on March 15, rejected the application and ordered all parties to open their defence.

After failing to dismiss the case in court and getting the MP to voluntarily withdraw the same, the party returned to court on March 27, but only to plead of court settlement.

The party’s National Director of Elections, Mr. Gary Nimako, who appeared in court for the mission requested and was granted six weeks to address the matter at the party level. The case was then adjourned to 23 May 2023.

JoyNews has learnt that, as part of the efforts to internally resolve the matter, several senior members of the party at national, regional, and constituency levels, including a top member of Dr Bawumia’s team, on his behest, all attempted but failed to convince Hajia Lariba to rescind her decision to pursue the matter in court.

On May 23, when the parties returned after six weeks, lawyers of the MP, unsurprisingly informed the court the matter could not amicably be resolved the matter internally, upon which the judge then asked the three defendants to proceed with his earlier order to open their defences.

Reports indicated that the MP was now seeking a complete audit of both the ballots as well as the party’s album used for the elections. She is reported to have even turned down a proposal by the party for a recount.

Sources have confirmed to JoyNews that the 1st defendant, Dr Tia Mahama Kabiru, has, for the first, signaled his intention to enter his defence as he stormed the court last week with the famous Samson Lardy Ayenini as his lawyer for the case.

The matter was adjourned to Friday 30th May, 2034. However, when the parties appeared yesterday, it was announced that the judge was absent. A new date was yet to be agreed as at the time of going to the press.

Speaking to some of the party supporters gathered at the court premises, they expressed frustration and disappointment at the party, particularly, the Vice President and Flagbearer, for allowing the dispute to travel these limits “in his constituency”.

The supporters further reminded Dr Bawumia that the dispute could also hurt his presidential aspiration if allowed to fester.

“…Ahba, Dr Bawumia, we have trust in you, but are you trying to say that you don’t know the implication of what is happening in Walewale, in your backyard?” a worried supporter queried.

