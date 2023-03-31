An unusual yet stunning video featuring the world’s widest wig measuring 2.58m has gone viral on social media.

Guinness World Records shared the now-trending clip via its Instagram page, stirring up a flurry of reactions on social media.

In the video, the lady who created the wig, Dani Reynolds, is seen wearing the extremely wide hairpiece, which measures 2.58m (8 feet 6 inches).

The brunette wavy wig featured two huge pink ribbons on both sides.

Reynolds could be seen slowly turning around with the wig on, with some assistance from a cord above.

