US-based Ghanaians spotted dancing in a trending video on social media has got everyone talking.

Friends of a groom decided to join him in Ghana on his special day.

The language spoken at the event and the cultural display revealed that the bride was an Ewe.

The groom’s men, who were stunning in shiny green outfits, were accompanied by the mc, who introduced them to the guests.

They were later given an opportunity to display their dancing skills to a tune of a traditional Ewe song.

In a funny post, both black and white friends of the groom struggled to dance Agbadza. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch video below