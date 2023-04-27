Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Moesha Boduong has taken to centre stage after she shared a video of herself dancing in a braless outfit.

The actress, who was born again not long ago, has revisited her past life, where she parties to worldly songs among other gestures to have fun.

On Saturday, April 22, she went live on her Instagram page and showed off smoking an electric cigarette at an undisclosed Ghanaian nightclub.

In her recent video, Moesha was gyrating her waist and showing off her curves and massive backside to the camera.

At a point, she felt endowed by the attention she was garnering, which even charged her to do more.

Her braless attire turned enough heads coupled with her caption that thanked her business owners for patronising her services: “May God bless all my business owners and make them appreciate my work and passion towards my job as a socialite amen.”

