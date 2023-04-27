An OnlyFans model who spent thousands to look like Kim Kardashian shared a positive message for her Instagram followers just days before she died in hospital after an ill-fated cosmetic surgery procedure.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, who went by Ashten G online, died in a California hospital in the early hours of Thursday, April 20, after going into cardiac arrest following her operation. She was 34.

The social media personality had shared her last Instagram post on Tuesday, April 18, which consisted of three selfies of Gourkani looking remarkably like Kardashian as she posed in a yellow sports bra and tight black shorts.

The post, which was captioned ‘Happy Tuesday. 1,2,3,’ has now become a memorial for the star, with friends and fans leaving tributes in the comments section.

Gourkani’s heartbroken family has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral, which is scheduled for next week, and has also announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

While Ms Gourkani underwent many cosmetic surgeries during her short life – all of which carried risks she would have been well aware of – her family wants answers for why this operation ended in tragedy.

‘Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated… related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,’ they said in a statement.