Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to launch the ‘Tap & Go Transport Initiative’ on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the head office of Metro Mass Transit Limited.

In line with the government’s commitment to digitize the economy, this initiative seeks to formalize and streamline the informal transport sector by deploying established and carefully designed technological solutions.

This information was contained in a statement by the Metro Mass Transit Limited, informing the general public about the program.

“As part of Government’s commitment towards digitalizing the Ghanaian economy, an initiative which is being spearheaded by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, there is going to be an official launching of the Tap & Go Transport Initiative on Monday, February 19, 2024, at exactly 9:00am at the Head Office of Metro Mass Transit Limited.”

