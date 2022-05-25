Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has urged organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to pay attention to songs in other regions and not only Greater Accra region.

According to him, he was supposed to be in the Artiste of the Year category at the just ended VGMA event, but he was shocked to realise his name was omitted.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Fancy Gadam said he is one of the biggest musicians in Ghana and must be accorded such respect.

When the show host Sammy Forson explained to him that an artiste must have two or more nominations in VGMA’s calendar to qualify for an Artiste of the Year nomination, Fancy Gadam believed otherwise.

The ‘Total Cheat’ hitmaker, maintained that, he played three sold-out shows in one year together with singles and EPs which in his opinion, qualifies him to be in that category.

“Mr problem is that it shouldn’t be only in Accra. If we release songs in the north, it is everywhere. I think they should also extend their coverage” Fancy stressed.

Fancy Gadam said the VGMA board must look beyond Accra to make the awards scheme balanced.

There are advantages for those in Accra. I hosted about 3 shows and did one in Accra on Christmas day. Likewise, I made sure everywhere was packed. I don’t know why they don’t focus on us… I am pleading with the board to expand their coverage to give us the necessary attention, he bemoaned.

Nonetheless, Fancy Gadam’s song, Total Cheat, which featured Sarkodie, was adjudged the ‘Most Popular Song’ in 2017 beating the likes of Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’.

