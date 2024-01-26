Ghanaian artiste, Fancy Gadam has shared insights into his journey in the music industry, highlighting a pivotal moment rapper, Sarkodie helped him recognise his value.

He booked Sarkodie as a guest artiste for a concert at Tamale Sports Stadium in 2017.

In an interview with Majority Radio in Tamale, Fancy Gadam said “My show with Sarkodie at Tamale Sports Stadium, we paid him GH¢120,000, and that day I realised my value. I never knew it.”

The experience prompted him to reassess his worth and decided to review his performance fee to not less than GH¢100,000 since 2017.

Watch the video below:

