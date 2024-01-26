A 25-year-old man, Richard Manu, also known as Azonto, has allegedly beheaded his father, Kwaku Manu, at Assin Akrofuom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

According to reports, the suspect claims his father has spiritually exchanged his destiny with that of his twin brother hence the attack.

After beheading his father, he also inflicted cutlass wounds on his mother and other family members who were in the house at the time of the incident.

But for the intervention of the police, angry residents would have lynched the suspect.

He is currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu under police guard.

Uncle of the suspect, Okyeame Kwame Amankrah, the Akyeamehene of Assin Akrofuom also had his fair share of the attack.

He told Adom News the family is still shock and have no idea what had gotten into his nephew to commit such heinous crime.

