Businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has revealed he was recently denied a visa to the United States of America (USA).

According to the co-founder of defunct UT Bank, he was scheduled for a routine medical check up but due to a court case, his passport had been confiscated.

However, he was able to make a strong case in court after which the judge released his passport.

Unfortunately, he suffered another setback at the embassy as he was turned away though he did not mention when exactly it happened.

“I did my own checks and I was later told I’m considered flight risk so that means I can no longer travel out of Ghana now,” he narrated in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

Mr Amoabeng said he was quite surprised by the turnout of the event, stating “When I was at UT, the American embassy could not deny an employee a visa how much more me?”

On a lighter note, he said he was grateful to God he has given him a permanent visa to his hometown where he enjoys so much and finds solace in.

“With my permanent visa, I go to Kukurantumi every weekend to relax,” he said.

