General Secretary for Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, David Tenkorang has said the United Kingdom (UK) red list does not restrict Ghanaian nurses from working abroad.

Rather, he explained that, it only means UK will not recruit many nurses from Ghana.

On the brighter side, Mr. Tenkorang said the door is not shut to individual nurses who want to work in health facilities in the UK.

“The red list does not restrict an individual. If I want to work in the UK, I can apply to a facility there,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Mr Tenkorang believes that, UK and other developed countries will continue to recruit health workers from Ghana and other red-listed countries despite the directive.

The only way to stop the migration, he added is for government to provide better conditions of service in Ghana to make healthcare attractive.

Ghana is now among the list of 54 countries that should not be actively targeted for recruitment by health and social care employers in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by the UK government in its revised code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England.

