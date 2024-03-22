Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, 79, has promoted his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to head the military.

The 48-year-old’s promotion comes amid a major cabinet reshuffle in which five ministers were sacked.

In power since 1986, Mr Museveni has denied speculation that he is grooming his only son as his successor.

Gen Kainerugaba is a controversial figure, becoming increasingly involved in the political arena, in breach of the military protocols.

In 2022 his father sacked him as commander of the army’s land forces after he made threats on Twitter, now known as X, to invade neighbouring Kenya.

President Museveni also issued an apology to Kenya’s leader and asked Kenyans for “forgiveness” on behalf of his son.

However, Gen Kainerugaba’s offending tweet has never been removed, he was promoted to a general and retained as his father’s adviser.

He now replaces Gen Wilson Mbadi as head of the country’s defence forces – his predecessor moving to head the trade ministry.

Two of Gen Kainerugaba’s closest advisers have also been named as ministers in the reshuffle.

Gen Kainerugaba has recently been holding rallies, mobilising support around the country, which has drawn criticism in some quarters.

Uganda is due to hold its next presidential election in early 2026.