Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has announced the approved mode of teaching and learning for the 2020/21 academic year.

Teaching and learning resume on campus in January 2021 after campus was closed early March as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prof. Appiah Amfo stated that the usual 13 weeks of lectures will be delivered over a course of six weeks, resulting in more lecture hours, which will be followed by a week of revision and two weeks of examinations.

Online lectures will still take place for both undergraduate and graduate students with the face-to-face mode of teaching being available for practical and clinical courses while enforcing the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols.

Also, the Sakai Learning Management System (LMS) will be the key medium where learning materials will be disbursed.

“The mode of final examinations will be communicated soon,” she added.

She also entreated the dean and directors to ensure provision of tutorial services within their units and encouraged students to make use of peer tutoring.

Prof Appiah Amfo iterated that measures have been taken to upgrade the university’s information technology (lT) infrastructure and the bandwidth of the Wifi on campus will be extended.

“Computer laboratories at UGCS, Balme Library and the various Colleges will be made available to students without appropriate technological devices,” she added.

She urged students to make good use of the counselling support which will be provided by the Careers and Counselling Centre (CCC) via careers@st. uq.edu.qh or careers@uq.edu.qh.