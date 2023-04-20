SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to quarterfinal, second-leg action from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, with fixtures scheduled for Thursday 20 April 2023.

In the Europa League, the focus will fall on Sevilla’s return game against Manchester United at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Los Nervionenses manager Jose Luis Mendilibar hoping to keep alive his club’s proud record in the competition (Sevilla have won every Europa League in which they have reached the final eight).

“Manchester are a tough team, with great quality, and they have shown a good improvement this season thanks to their coach and the dedication of the players,” noted Mendilibar. “They are an example that we can look to, but first we must play them with aggression and belief.”

The Europa League also features Roma hosting Feyenoord in the Italian capital, Juventus heading to Lisbon to take on Sporting CP, and Belgian upstarts Union Saint-Gilloise hosting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

“You can look at our performances and see that our style has changed. He is a great coach, he came and gave us new energy, it was a fresh start,” said Jeremie Frimpong of Alonso’s influence at the club.

“Everyone wanted to impress. When he arrived it was like we forgot about the start of the season and we focused on improving because there was still a lot of the season left. We are still in the Europa League.”

In the Europa Conference League, the two early kick-offs see Fiorentina and AZ play host to Lech Poznan and Anderlecht respectively, while the late games pit West Ham United against Gent at the London Stadium, as well as Basel visiting French side Nice at the Allianz Riviera-Nice Stadium.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 20 April

21:00: Roma v Feyenoord – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Sevilla v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Sporting CP v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast detail

All times CAT

Thursday 20 April

18:45: Fiorentina v Lech Poznan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:45: AZ v Anderlecht – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: West Ham United v Gent – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:00: Nice v Basel – LIVE on SuperSport PSL