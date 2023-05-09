SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to semifinal, first-leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 May 2023.

The action gets underway on Tuesday night with a meeting of Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. These two teams also met in the semis last year, with Los Blancos staging a remarkable comeback to win the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

“I still don’t know how to explain how the Champions League makes us all react and perform but I have to say that it’s very special indeed,” said Real attacker Rodrygo.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, believes this could be the club’s year to finally win the UCL: “We’ll go for it, definitely. We always go for it, but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we’re going through.”

Wednesday brings a special treat for fans of Italian football, as arch-rivals AC Milan and Internazionale meet at the San Siro for the first of two UCL ‘Derby della Madonninas’. The Rossoneri have twice eliminated the Nerazzurri in Champions League knockout ties (the 2002-03 semifinal and 2004-05 semifinal), but Inter have won the last two meetings of the teams and will be confident of securing a spot in the final.

“There is a lot of satisfaction, we did a great job against a good team and we proved that we are a great team as well. We gave our best. If you play for Inter you must never be afraid. I’m with the best teammates I can have. I’m in a great team,” said Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi added, “We deserve this semifinal. It was a dream but now we’re here and we’ll play it big. I’m happy for the lads and their journey. We started from a very difficult group with Bayern and Barcelona but we were good, united together with the fans, who helped us a lot. We work every day to live these days that have been missing here at Inter for many years.”

Milan captain Davide Calabria, meanwhile, is backing his team to trump their rivals: “If you believe in your dreams, you can achieve anything. I can’t wait to play the semifinals. I want to play all three games now. I have to, you have to think like this. That’s our goal. It’s right to dream about it. There are teams more ready than us, but it’s a football game. I can imagine being able to lift it.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 9-10 May 2023

All times CAT

Tuesday 9 May

21:00: Real Madrid v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 10 May

21:00: AC Milan v Internationale– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1