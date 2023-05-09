Police in Russia have arrested a 67-year-old woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder her three children.

It is alleged she ordered the murder of her son and two daughters, so she could become the sole owner of their family’s property.

She shared her plan with her friend who helped her find a hitman, who was later paid ₽80,000 or a little more than £810 to do the job.

Footage shared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram shows three plain-clothes officers detaining the pensioner outside her home last week.

‘Do you understand why you were detained?’ One of them asks her on the street while handcuffing her.

The surprised woman replies: ‘No.’

Her alleged plan was exposed on the day when the hired killer was supposed to take one of her daughters out and subsequently murder her.

Pictures shared by police show the wads of cash that she had allegedly taken out to make the payment.

A Russian Internal Ministry statement said: ‘Employees of the criminal investigation department of the Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in organizing the murder of her children.

“Operatives received information that a resident of the regional center, born in 1956, wishing to remain the sole owner of real estate, ordered the murder of her son, born in 1978, and daughters born in 1974.”