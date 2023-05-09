A new rendition of Noble Adu Kwasi’s ‘Akwankwaa Hiani’ has become the toast of most music lovers in the past few weeks.

People’s fondness of the song titled ‘Alomo Gyata’ is the timbre of the mystery voice behind the refix.

A lot of people love the song so much they share it without even thinking about the artiste behind this amazing piece of art. The artiste is called Aligata, a reggae, dancehall and afrobeats musician who has been releasing freestyles and his own songs over the years.

He is the same voice behind ‘Gbemiwaa’, a freestyle of Stonebwoy’s ‘Gidigba’ which talks about the poor state of the economy in Ghana.

Listen to ‘Alomo Gyata’ by Aligata which he said was done five months ago, below: