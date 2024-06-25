An Accra High Court has sentenced two Police Inspectors to a total of nine years in prison for being members of the Western Togo Restoration Front (WTRF), a secessionist group and a banned organization in Ghana.

Billy Akuaku, who made financial contributions to another group known as Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), was sentenced to five years in prison and fined GH¢6,000. If Akuaku did not pay the fine, he would serve five months in prison.

Gabriel Dorduno, who also contributed financially to the HSGF, was also sentenced to four years in prison by the same court, which also fined him GH¢3,600. Dordonu, in absentia, would serve three months in prison.

The agents were said to be members of organizations banned between the years 2018 and 2020.

This occurred after the court presided over by Judge Mary Yanzuh found them guilty at the end of the trial.

The defendants were charged with being members of a banned organization, namely the WTRF and the Homeland Study Group Foundation, and making contributions for the benefit of a banned organization.

Akuaku faced an additional charge for accepting financial contributions from members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Jasikan Branch.

The court indicated that it handed down harsh or deterrent sentences against the defendants because they were within the security service.

According to the court, they should stop leaking information and protect the Ghana Police Service and the country.

The prosecution’s case was that agents of the National Security Council, based on intelligence gathered, embarked on an exercise to identify and arrest members of the WTRF who, on September 25, 2022, blocked the highway in Juapong and Sogakope and set fire to two STC vehicles.

The prosecution said that during investigations into the activities of the banned organization, the investigation team discovered a WhatsApp group platform with the “SEC ADMI”, a group created by high-ranking members of the organization to discuss security-related issues. .

In addition, the prosecution told the court that further investigation revealed that some members of the group were security personnel, including those charged here.

The prosecution said the now-convicted accused were also found to be members of the two WhatsApp platforms of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), namely “Psalm 21” and “HSGF”.

According to the prosecution, Akuaku was arrested on March 7, 2021 and taken to his residence in Adzogekope and when the investigation team searched his room, eight WTRF cards were found, one of which bore his name.

Again, a notebook containing financial records of members of the Jasikan branch of WTRF and a list of executive members of the organization titled “Upper Lake-Oti Provincial Executive Committee” was also found in his room.

The court heard that on the same day, the investigation team continued a search at Dordonu’s residence and found a WTRF membership card, a notebook with the inscription “Funeral Contribution” and a mobile phone.

The prosecution told the court that the station officer was asked to inform Dordonu to appear before the Director of the Intelligence Unit at the CID headquarters.

On April 8, 2021, Dordonu reported as instructed and was arrested.

The prosecution said that during interrogation, Akuaku admitted to being a member of HSTF.

In Dordonu’s case, he admitted ownership of the notebook found in his room but denied ownership of the WTRF membership card.

The prosecution said a careful reading of the notebook titled “HSGF JAS BRANCH” found in Akuaku’s room, showed that he made two monthly contributions of GH¢10 as monthly installments for September and October to HSGF.

Furthermore, the prosecution said Akuaku and Dordonu were found to have contributed GH¢150 and GH¢100 respectively to HSGF.

ALSO READ: