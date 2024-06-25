Ghana’s men’s and women’s 4×100m relay teams have triumphed at the ongoing African Athletics Seniors Championships in Douala, winning gold and silver respectively.

The men’s team, comprising Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu, secured the gold medal by crossing the finish line ahead of Nigeria.

The quartet raced to the finish line at 38.63s, while close contenders Nigeria ended the race at a time of 38.84s.

This was the fourth contest involving Ghana and Nigeria in the relays. First, it was at the African Games in Accra, where the Nigerians won gold and Ghana had to settle for silver.

A rematch took place in Bahamas World Athletics Relays, where Ghana won the race to qualify for the Paris Olympics. In Douala, the two countries met during the Heats and Ghana was victorious, before repeating the feat in the final.

On the women’s side, the team led by Hor Halutie, with Mary Boakye, Deborah Acheampong, and Anita Afrifa, claimed the silver medal, finishing just behind Nigeria.

Team Ghana finished the race at a time of 43.62s, while Nigeria won the competition with a time of 43.01s.