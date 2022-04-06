National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has disclosed that some secessionist groups are planning to launch fresh attacks in parts of the country, a development he says poses another significant threat to the nation’s security and stability.

He said there are indicators which suggest that those groups are gathering momentum to embark on their activities but security agencies are on high alert.

He explained that intelligence agencies have adequately been retooled and well-equipped to ward off any terrorist attack in Ghana.

Responding to a question by Kwadaso MP, Kingsley Nyarko, on measures put in place to ensure the safety of citizens, on Monday, Mr. Dapaah added that “the year 2022 commenced with the hope that the secessionist groups would probably cease their activities [but] this has not been the case.”

“As a result of this development, we have undertaken a number of measures, we have what we call ‘The Operation Motherland’ which is a counter secessionist operation in the Eastern corridor.

“The government has also begun a series of engagements with the chiefs and people of the Volta Region to build a strong social cohesion against the secessionists’ agenda,” he added.

He assured that the state security agencies are on high alert to safeguard the country and contain the situation.

“Let me emphasise that safeguarding the security and stability remain a key for all state securities and intelligence agencies.

“To that end, we will remain vigilant and we will continue to work towards strengthening our capacity to effectively mitigate all forms of threats,” he assured.

Decline in crime-related cases

The Minister said there has been a sharp decline in crime-related activities in the country.

This decline, according to him, is due to the security measures put in place by the Ghana Police Service, including the highways and night patrols, the horse patrol operation and the shuttle service, to facilitate the movement of police personnel.

The Minister, however, observed that there are few tensions recorded in parts of the country including Bawku.

He is confident the measures outlined will help ease the tensions within these areas.