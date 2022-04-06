Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Nsiah Piesie, has been reported dead.

The musician reportedly passed on on Monday, April 4, 2022.

However, the cause of death is yet to be known.

He has about five albums and a couple of awards to his credit including the Most Promising Star award from Ghana.

Nana Nsiah Piesie is the voice behind popular songs Police Abaa, Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboa, Enyigyina Bekume, Me do wo among others.

Social media following the news of his demise has been inundated with tributes in his honour.