Two persons have been arrested for mining illegally on one of the tributaries of the Offin River which serves the Barekese Dam in the Ashanti Region.

About 20 illegal miners pitched camp close to the Ankronsa stream at Adankwame.

The Offin River is currently clean upstream but the Ghana Water Company says any form of mining along its tributaries will spell doom for water supply in Kumasi.

Offin River

