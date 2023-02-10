Thermal cameras used at the residence of Ghanaian football player, Christian Atsu have confirmed that many people are alive under the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey.

According to Turkish media firm, Ajansspor, the Hatay Renaissance is very crowded with people.

The demolished building housed Christian Atsu, Hatayspor’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut, Turkish handball player Cemal Kütahya and his family.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing to save people under the rubble.

Turkish Sports Journalist, Ekrem Konur, reports that the building had 250 flats.