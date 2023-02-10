Thermal cameras used at the residence of Ghanaian football player, Christian Atsu have confirmed that many people are alive under the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey.

According to Turkish media firm, Ajansspor, the Hatay Renaissance is very crowded with people.

The demolished building housed Christian Atsu, Hatayspor’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut, Turkish handball player Cemal Kütahya and his family.

📍Hatay Rönesans Rezidansı



🔊 Yaşayan pek çok kişi var, termal kameralar ile teyit edilmiş. Milli hentbolcu Cemal Kütahya ve ailesinin, Hatayspor menajeri Taner Savut ve futbolcu Christian Atsu’nun yer aldığı bina 1000 kişilik, çok kalabalık. pic.twitter.com/b04HygArTR — Ajansspor (@ajansspor) February 9, 2023

Rescue efforts are still ongoing to save people under the rubble.

Turkish Sports Journalist, Ekrem Konur, reports that the building had 250 flats.

⚠️Christian Atsu ve Sportif Direktör Taner Savut’un da yaşadığı 250 daireli Rezidans’dan sabah saatlerinde 2 yaşındaki Elif ile 9 yaşındaki Atilla Eren ve 12 yaşındaki Ege Yılmaz’ın ardından 81 saat sonra 42 yaşındaki kadın, ekiplerin mücadelesi ile sağ olarak kurtarıldı. 🇹🇷🙏 pic.twitter.com/wAqQVKUaqD — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 9, 2023