Colourful and informative children’s newspaper, Treasure Kids Newspaper, has been reborn to assist young learners to achieve their academic goals.

According to the curator and editor in chief, Miss Precious Kyei Bonsu, popularly known as the global teacher, the rebirth of the insightful newspaper will encourage more Ghanaian content, which will help young learners stay abreast with Ghanaian literature, culture, and heritage.

The launch, which took place at the WIT School on Friday, January 27, 2023, was attended by students from the WIT School, America International School, Light Academy, Mount Eye International, St. Mark’s School, and Espo School.

Speaking at the relaunch, Miss Precious, who is also the founder of The WIT School, explained that the newspaper is a monthly online and print publication based on subscription, which was necessitated by the alarming decline in the reading habits of kids today.

The colourful 16-page paper targets children between the ages of four and 15, and features educational articles, puzzles, and tips, as well as other fun activities that will enrich the minds of kids, but in a fun and interactive way.

TKN is the best newspaper for young and curious minds which will be out every last Friday of the month.

She said, “Still, with interesting and creatively tailored material, we can always generate an affection in them toward reading.

“It is exactly what we intend to do with this newspaper. With exciting ideas that our team arrived at as a result of extensive research about the attitudes and peculiar patterns of absorbing knowledge, we are optimistic that the paper will be the change that we have so long desired, or at least set us on a decisive path, especially with such segments as History Lab, Kinder Lab, Exclusive Feature, Animal Facts, School of the Month, Fun Facts, Comic Corner, Mathemagician, Fun Factory, Dear Diary, Science Facts, Tech Lab, Special Feature, Did You Know, and other captivating content.”

At the launch, the principal of the WIT School, Miss Baaba Spencer, also added that young learners should cultivate the attitude of reading and that patronising the new Treasure Kids Newspaper will help them master their reading ability.

She said, “Our world is evolving each and every day, and kids don’t absorb knowledge in the same ways and means anymore.” The paper is creatively put together and tailored specifically for today’s child.”

“This is a huge step in the right direction in ensuring that child literacy is improved,” Graced and endorsed by key personalities and corporate entities, including the Daily Guide Newspaper, the Principal of AIS, and 1Promasidor Ghana (producers of Yumvita and Cowbell).

The event was fun and educational, with numerous prizes and giveaways from sponsors for the over 150 students who attended. You can log on to the website to subscribe.