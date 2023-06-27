The Board of the Ghana Psychology Council has granted an amnesty to all Psychologists and Counsellors duly qualified by training but are not yet licensed.

The amnesty, according to the Council, is with the approval of the Minister of Health.

In a statement, the Council noted the amnesty takes immediate effect from 30th May 2023 and will expire on 31st December 2023.

This means the people who fall into such category are to apply and get licensed in order to enable them to practice legally in the country as per the provisions stated in Part 5 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

“However, Practitioners are to note that this amnesty does not apply to those who are already licensed and have defaulted in renewing their license,” the statement noted.

Read the statement below:

ALSO READ: