Actress and producer Tracey Boakye, for her penchant for sharing details of her wealth and property, has joined in on Davido’s viral ‘Unavailable’ dance challenge.

After relocating to the US while pregnant, she recently gave birth to a baby boy and shared photos of herself in a ruffled blue coat displaying her baby bump.

Tracey, who made headlines with her celebrity wedding to fellow actor Frank Ntiamoah, has returned to the screen with a postpartum video in which she looks stunning in a blue blazer and black camisole with cut-out designs on the chest and her flat tummy.

ALSO READ: