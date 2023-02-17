The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has declared the tract of land under dispute at the Adjiringanor and Borteyman (Trassaco and Kings Cottage) enclave a security zone.

Subsequently, the council has directed the feuding factions in the disputed land – Top Kings Enterprise Limited and Empire Builders Limited – to stay off the land with immediate effect.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who gave the directive at a press conference (February 16, 2023), said the decision was arrived at following intelligence the REGSEC had picked about looming clashes between the feuding factions – Top Kings and Empire Builders.

“Therefore, in line with our mandate as stipulated in the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), section 7, which among other things indicates that REGSEC should take immediate steps to ensure law and order, the Regional Security Council at an emergency meeting held today took the decisions that the entire area under dispute be declared a security zone, effective today.

“REGSEC would deploy security personnel to the area to ensure peace and calm,” he added.

Already before this directive, some land guards had gone to the land earlier this week to destroy buildings under construction.

Some workers of Top Kings were beaten up by the land guards. A windshield of a truck was destroyed by the land guards.

On Thursday morning (Feb 16) before REGSEC announced the declaration of the area as a security zone, policemen from the East Legon police station went to the land to stop assignees and workers of Top Kings from going ahead with building projects.

A management member of Top Kings who had gone to the site to check on the extent of damage and to speak to workers was picked up by the police, Graphic Online gathers.

Caution

The Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey also directed that all landguard activities in the area must cease immediately or those behind it should be ready to face the law.

He said the protracted feud between the two factions had dire security implications for the region and would no longer be countenanced.

REGSEC not challenging Court decision – Minister

The regional minister noted that by the decision to take up the security of the disputed land, REGSEC was not in any way challenging the decisions of the courts on the land matter nor was it interpreting the courts decisions.

Again, he said the security council was not in the business of determining “the actual owners of the land.”

“We are purely doing this to ensure that there is no breach of the peace in the entire area in dispute and region as a whole,” he said.

Mr Quartey appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the issue so as not to inflame passions that might undermine the security of the area.

Empire Builders, at a recent press conference claimed that not all the portions of the land being claimed by Top Kings was affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

According to Empire Builders, the court affirmed its interest in the said land, albeit with 22 and 32 acres being allocated to Top Kings by the court.