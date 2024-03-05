The Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.) for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, has clarified that there will be no increase in transportation fares.

This follows an announcement by members of the Transport Operators Union and some regional executives of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana of a 30 percent increase in transport fares effective March 7, 2024.

In a joint press release sighted by JoyNews, the two bodies had explained that the decision to increase fares stems from government’s failure to address their concerns.

But the PRO for the Concerned Drivers Association says the regional executives had no authority to take such a decision.

According to Mr. Agboado, such announcements and decisions must come from the national executives.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, the PRO revealed that the regional executives have since been sanctioned for their insubordination.

“The three regional officers, as we know, are very powerful in terms of the transport sector; that is the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti Regions. They are very powerful and are very needed in the transport operation.

“But they should not take their numbers or the size of their circle to do whatever they want like they did yesterday.

“As I speak to you, we have sanctioned them; we have suspended them for three months,“ he explained.

Mr. Agboado said the coalition of commercial transport operators is yet to agree on a date for a possible increase in transport fares.

Background

The Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have jointly announced a 30 per cent hike in transport fares, effective Thursday, March 7.

In a press release issued on Monday, March 4, the two organisations attributed the fare increase to the government’s failure to address their concerns adequately.

They highlighted the continuous surge in fuel prices, which has significantly impacted their livelihoods and made it challenging to sustain their operations.

Describing the fare adjustment as essential for business sustainability, they called on the government to engage with their leaders to facilitate a smooth implementation of the fare adjustments.

“The fare adjustments are essential to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and to maintain the quality of service provided to the public.

“The failure of the government to address this critical issue has left us with no choice but to consider fare increments as a means of coping with the escalating operational costs.”

“We are calling on the government and relevant authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with our leaders to address the challenges faced by our sector and to implement fare adjustments that reflect the current economy.”

ALSO READ: