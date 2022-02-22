A throwback video which has found itself in re-circulation is of the historic moment Ghana’s Akua Ataa Kyeiwaa met Nollywood’s Patience Ozokwor.

In what was their very first encounter, the legendary actresses clashed in an interesting local movie shot in Ghana.

Patience Ozokwor’s mission in the garden city of Kumasi was to settle the long-standing debate of who was the most dangerous on-screen ‘witch’.

If there’s anything the duo have in common, it is their ability to play villain roles that can make you attempt to drag them off your screens.

It was for same purpose they were paired in Mama Africa movie.

The video in circulation captured the scene where they were happily singing legendary K. Frimpong and his Cubano Fiestas’ Kyenkyen Bi Adi M’awu after they had plotted how to eliminate their common enemy.

Though unable to speak the Twi language, the Igbo tribeswoman sang word-for-word the chorus of the song.

Their interaction on set is one Kyeiwaa later said in an interview was very memorable, even bragging that she beat the famous Mama G to her game.

Watch video below: