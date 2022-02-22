Contemporary highlife musician, Theophilus Kofi Nti, known in the showbiz industry as Kofi Nti, has affirmed gospel music and highlife music as the same music genres with no difference.

According to him, there is no difference between gospel music and highlife music.

“If someone says something that is not right that is when we may say that particular music is not a gospel song but so far as the lyrics are inspiring and or talks about love, I think both genres are 100 percent the same”, he stated.

Kofi Nti, speaking on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, mentioned that inspirational words can be found in both genres, hence qualify to be the same.

“To me, highlife music advises and encourages people. When someone is holding a party or is getting married, highlife music is played. Words that inspire people are gotten from highlife music. The same way we get all these from gospel music”, he disclosed.

He said everyone, from any religion, can relate to the lyrics in both genres and pick some advice from them.

“If a gospel musician or a Christian listens to the lyrics in a song, the person picks some advice from it and someone who does highlife, or into circular music or is not a Christian, also picks some advice from it when he or she listens to it so it is the same thing”, he noted.