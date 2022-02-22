The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) could lose the Dome-Kwabenya seat should there be a by-election.

According to research conducted by Global Info Analytics, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win with 44 percent of the total votes cast.

The NPP, the research said, with a different candidate will poll 43% of the total votes cast.

This comes following the absence of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The party is contemplating replacing her as a candidate due to what they claim is her refusal to go to Parliament to champion government business.

NPP members in the constituency are also rooting for Mike Ocquaye Jnr, a contender for the seat ahead of the 2024 elections.

But reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, said a replacement will be a recipe for disaster.

He explained that their research showed a split over calls for madam Safo to be removed from Parliament.

“While 47% of residents of Dome-Kwabenya do not support the recall of the Sarah Adwoa Safo, 44% are in support of such a call,” the researcher noted.

Mussa Dankwa urged the NPP to treat the issue with tact and political maturity to avert losing the seat in future.

Global Info Analytics conducts economic and market research and political risk forecasting.