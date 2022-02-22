Asante Kotoko Board Member has disclosed that the board of directors of the club is considering extending the mandate of Nana Yaw Amponsah who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

The young enterprising football administrator was unveiled as the CEO of the club in August 2020.

Despite losing the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak last season, the Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Kotoko finished as league leaders in the first round of the Premier League with 37 points.

With the second round of the season set to return this weekend at the various stadia, Mr Genfi has praised the work done so far by Mr Amponsah.

READ ALSO

According to him, the board of directors of the club is considering extending the mandate of the 2019 Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential candidate.

“I congratulate our Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah for a great job so far for Asante Kotoko,” he told Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

“We are considering allowing him to continue beyond his tenure.

“The team is playing well and I pray we win the league title,” he added.

Kotoko will welcome Dreams FC to the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 18 games on Sunday.