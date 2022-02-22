Al Ahly head coach, Pitso Mosimane, has shared he would love to watch a live game between Ghana’s two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The two archrivals locked horns on Sunday afternoon in an outstanding game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the numerous chances created by both sides, the game ended in a goalless draw.

The result extended Asante Kotoko’s lead at the league log with 37 points with the Phobians sitting on the 8th position with 25 points.

“I would love to come to Ghana and watch the Super Clash. Next time, Insha Allah, I’ll get an opportunity to watch Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko because I know what such a game means,” the 57-year-old said in an interview with Joy Sports.

The Ghana Premier League will resume for the second round on February 25, 2022, with WAFA playing hosts to King Faisal in Sogakope.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will host Dreams FC while Hearts of Oak travel to Legon Cities.