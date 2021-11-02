Tension wasn’t heightened this week on Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show since it was an eviction-free one.

The 10 contestants remaining in the competition, overlooked the eviction-free status to prove their worthiness in the game.

Size Two was, however, absent due to the demise of his father within the week.

Nana Yaw – He showcased his traditional drumming skills. He opened up the show with his talking drum gesture where he communicated with the sound of the drum.

The contestant, poised to climb up the ladder in the competition, was able to mimic the sound of human speech in terms of tone and accent such as emotion. The judges were dazzled when he played correctly some words they mentioned to him.

Martha – She took on a gospel side this week. Emelia Brobbey gave her props for being a great performer, adding that she would love to watch her show next week.

C-Nortey – Unlike the previous weeks, C-Nortey took a different turn with his creative dancing performance. Judges lauded him for going far by projecting top sponsors of the show.

Tapoli – he decided to showcase his rapping talent to the world. For the past weeks, Tapoli has been known to be an actor, but he warmed many hearts with his wordplay as he delivers news to the audience.

Short Prophet – the versatile musician took on talented Ghanaian Highlife musician Akwaboah Snr’s Awerekyekyere song. In fact, Black Prophet moved the crowd and judges. He had Emelia Brobbey on her feet throughout the performance.

Faith Power – His upper body strength continued to amaze the crowd and judges. Faith Power took on some balancing challenges and since it’s a no-eviction week judges urged him to do something different next week.

Ankaa Baako – He has been the only rapper on the show. Ankaa Baako aka One Orange was lauded for his costume and Hip-life performance.

Shatta Wi-Fi – he performed Highlife musician Dobble’s Christy hit song. The song topped the Ghanaian airwaves when it was released circa 2016-17. His performance this week toppled his previous ones but judges urged him to watch his precision with microphone – ahead in the competition.

Bie Gya – Contestant Bernice did well by taking up a new role this week. Fans were shocked to see her rap because she is used to dazzling them with wild dance moves. She performed Kwaw Kese’s Abodam song that rose him to fame.