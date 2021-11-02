The Akatsi police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Emmanuel Kusorgbor, for raping a 40-year-old woman.

The suspect, better known as Sir, is said to have sneaked into the room of the mentally challenged woman and had an unlawful sexual encounter with her.

Upon sensing that he may be caught in the act, Kusorgbor fled the scene by scaling over a wall.

It is unclear how her relatives got wind of the assault, but a report was made at the Akatsi district police station at about 1:00 pm the same day.

The Police issued a police medical form for the victim to be sent to Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination and treatment.

After a careful examination, the Medical Officer of the said Hospital confirmed the victim had been assaulted.

Consequently, Kusorgbor has been detained and will be processed before court on Wednesday, November 3.