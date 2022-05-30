A bride-to-be, identified as Mary Hananiah, has died in Plateau State, Nigeria few months after her wedding introduction ceremony.

It was gathered that she passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The deceased got engaged to her man, DJ John on Valentine’s Day 2022 and they had their introduction ceremony in March.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

“My heart is heavy, my eye can’t believe what am seeing on Facebook. Mary my daughter as I usually called you, you promised to come and see me . And I didn’t hear from you again. Only for me to wake up this morning and see Rest in peace on your timeline. Am heartbroken this morning. I can’t believe that am typing REST IN PEACE ON YOUR PICTURE,” one wrote.