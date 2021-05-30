Students who assumed their teacher ‘on the older side’ wouldn’t be familiar with the latest cheating methods were caught red handed when he devised a brilliant method to catch them.

A student in the engineering class explained that when they all sat down to take their final exam, about half the class left the room to use the bathroom during the test – far more than the usual.

The student said they assumed the vast majority were looking up answers on their phone, which ‘irritated’ them but they stayed focused and made their way through the paper.

After leaving the exam hall, the student remembered there was one particular question that wasn’t related to what they had all been taught in class, which had two parts.

Students who didn’t cheat were given full marks on the fake question (Image: 2012 AFP)

Part A was ‘fairly easy’ but they had no idea how to do part B, so they simply left it blank as it only accounted for five marks out of 100.

After marking all the exam papers, their teacher sent all the university students an email to explain his diabolical plan to catch those who had given themselves some outside help.

Many of the students use the internet to find answers to exam and homework questions.

Their teacher decided to use it against them after becoming fed up with students using the bathroom as an excuse to look up answers on their phones.

The student wrote on Reddit: “He purposely made part B impossible to solve, and about a month before the final he got a teaching assistant to ask the exact question [online], which was distinctly worded to be unique.

“He then created his own account and answered the question with a bulls*** solution that seems right at first glance but is actually fundamentally flawed and very unlikely that someone would make the same assumptions and mistakes independently.”

From the 99 exam papers handed in, 14 of them fell for the trick and gave the exact answer their own teacher had posted online.

All were given an overall score of zero and reported to the university for violating the academic honour pledge they had signed.

Their names were also circulated to all the other teachers in the department as known cheaters – and all the other students who hadn’t cheated were given full marks for the bogus question.

Many were impressed with the cunning plan, with one replying: “This is Amazing! I’ve seen some stories like this and it always makes me glad I don’t use [the internet] for tests.

“Honestly if you’re cheating on a proctored test you deserve to get caught. Study like everyone else.”

A second wrote: “Honey pot the cheating site. Genius!”