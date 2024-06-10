The government saw a 19.4% oversubscription in its treasury bills auction, signalling a resurgence in demand for short-term instruments.
According to the Bank of Ghana’s auction results, interest rates have remained stable.
The auction raised GH¢5.256 billion from the sale of these short-term instruments.
The bulk of the bids were for the 91-day T-bills, with GH¢3.39 billion—accounting for 64.67% of the total—being tendered.
All bids were accepted for the 91-day T-bills.
Similarly, GH¢1.689 billion was raised from the 182-day bills, with all submitted bids accepted.
For the 364-day bills, GH¢167.05 million worth of bids were tendered and all were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates remained consistent across the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill held steady at 25.03%.
The yield on the 182-day bill stood at 26.93%, up slightly from 26.91% the previous week.
For the 364-day bill, the interest rate was 27.92%, marginally up from 27.90% the prior week.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|3.399bn
|3.399bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.689bn
|1.689bn
|364 Day Bill
|167.05mn
|167.05mn
|Total
|GH¢5.256bn
|Target
|GH¢4.40bn