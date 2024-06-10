A marriage counsellor, Rev. Eugene Akuamoah Boateng has advised couples to have joint account to avoid mismanagement and ensure financial discipline.

Speaking to Adom News, Rev Boateng asserted that, a joint account helps couples plan their future and that of their children.

He said the advice is not for only people already married but those who have also made up their minds to spend forever together.

“It is very advisable, and it is never wrong for couples to have or create a joint account. If partners meet and agree to get married, the one thing that they consider in and take note of is plans for their future,” he admonished.

However, Rev Boateng noted there are certain precautions couples to consider before creating a joint account.

He stressed that they must first establish an understanding on what they want to do and how they will manage the account.

