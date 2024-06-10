The spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has claimed that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) now covers 95 percent of diseases under the current government.

Speaking during “The Next Chapter Series” on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Aboagye highlighted the accomplishments of the NPP administration, noting that despite challenges in the health sector and with NHIS, the Akufo-Addo administration has made significant strides in expanding coverage.

Mr Aboagye emphasised that the government’s efforts have substantially improved the NHIS, ensuring that the vast majority of illnesses are covered, which marks a notable achievement in the administration’s healthcare agenda.

“There are obvious challenges with NHIS, but the achievements are phenomenal. As we speak, thanks to the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, about 95% of diseases have been brought under NHIS. These include kidney, childhood cancer (leukaemia, Wilma’s tumour), and sickle cell diseases have been added,” he stated.

He also mentioned that just last week, Vice President Bawumia announced the introduction of free dialysis treatments for children and the elderly, with subsidised costs for individuals between 19 and 59-years-old.

Mr Aboagye criticised the NDC’s performance regarding the National Health Insurance Scheme, stating that they performed poorly.

He pointed out that, in addition to failing to fulfill their promise of making health insurance a one-time subscription, the NDC significantly reduced the number of subscribers during their tenure.

“Between 2009 and 2016, the number of subscribers on NHIS decreased from 12.5 million to 11.03 million, and this is the record of the NDC, the same people asking Ghanaians to vote for them” he stated.

