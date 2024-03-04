Interest rates fell for the 9th consecutive week running in line with analysts’ forecasts.
According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the 91-day T-bill eased by 83 basis to 26.99%.
Similarly, the 182-day bill also went down to 29.49% from the previous 29.74%.
Again, the 364-day bill declined by 29 basis points to 30.0%.
Based on the happenings since the beginning of the year, the rates are expected to go down further this week.
Meanwhile, the government recorded about 19.9% percent oversubscription of the treasury bills auction, as demand for the short-term instruments remained high.
The total bids tendered by the investors were estimated at GH¢4.963 billion. The uptake was estimated at GH¢4.940 billion.
Chunk of the bids this time around came from the 6-month bill. The uptake was GH¢1.843 billion.
It was followed by the 91-day bill in which GH¢1.833 billion of the bids were tendered. All were accepted.
About GH¢1.263 billion of the bids came from the 364-day bill. Once more, all the bids were accepted.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|1.833 billion
|1.833 billion
|182 Day Bill
|1.866 billion
|1.843 billion
|364 Day Bill
|1.263 billion
|1.263 billion
|Total
|4.963 billion
|4.940 billion
|Target
|4.137 billion