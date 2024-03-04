After battling health issues for over a year, Mr. Ibu is reported to have passed away at dawn on Saturday, March 2, at a hospital in Lekki.

The renowned actor featured in over two hundred films and collaborated with numerous colleagues across the continent, including Ghana’s Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Lil Win took to social media to express his condolence, joining many Ghanaians in mourning the loss of the Nigerian actor.

On February 19, Lil Win welcomed three Nollywood actors, Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu, also known as Awilo Sharp Sharp to Ghana.

The trio has since been spotted on set filming Lil Win’s upcoming movie, “A Country Ghana.”

In light of Mr. Ibu’s passing, Lil Win granted his Nollywood guests a day off to mourn their colleague.

He shared this in an online post while paying tribute to the late actor.

