The news of Nigerian actor, John Okafor’s death has left many across West Africa sad.
The actor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, passed away on Saturday, March 2, after a cardiac arrest.
Before his death, Mr Ibu had been unwell for months. He underwent multiple surgeries that saw his leg amputated.
Many fans have since taken to social media to wish the actor farewell and also thank him for the happy memories he brought them through his movies.
Read some of the posts below:
Rest in peace Mr.Ibu💔🥹 pic.twitter.com/fGbMI7KEC0— Asantewaa. JL (@xtremely_chic) March 3, 2024
Rest well Mr Ibu 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/T4QmyE0m8G— Madrid Extra ❤️ (@Champion_Flat) March 3, 2024
Mr Ibu told me I had such a powerful voice and resorted to calling me woman on fire anytime he saw me.— UGOCHI (@ugoccie) March 3, 2024
Told me my voice was larger than me❤️
Thank you for the joy you brought to our lives.
Rest in power Man on Fire forever
Legend 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3VgOUm79rX
Thank you for the wonderful childhood memories. RIP Legend, Mr Ibu 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8lx1mTDDOW— Nhlanhla Gezani Leonard (@BaloyiLeonard) March 3, 2024
Mr Ibu you will always be in the heart of Nigerians 🇳🇬— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 3, 2024
This one pain us 💔 pic.twitter.com/7ZxtByRRTP
Mr. Ibu is a legend. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/L4EpNTaUu1— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 3, 2024
RIP Mr Ibu, the best actor ever existed in Nollyhood pic.twitter.com/umygeq2S7t— mArK (@Bartinga_ke1) March 3, 2024
Mr Ibu was a legend with vibes. RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/SWtTtTxm9u— Allano™🍉 (@papaallano_) March 3, 2024
This is so sad to post!— Chioma Oji (@OjiChioma1) March 3, 2024
Nollywood actor, MR JOHN OKAFOR IS DEAD.
It’s 4:46 am now and honestly seeing this news made me completely sad.
After all the money Nigerians contributed and all the drama from his so called family members.😭
Rip to you Mr ibu.🙌 pic.twitter.com/eO9nhKsHJP
RIP legend Mr Ibu… what an entertainer pic.twitter.com/HqEaxY580c— Meshack Mathe Bevhula (@MeshackBevhula) March 3, 2024