Mr Ibu / 📷 : @zankaeffect
The news of Nigerian actor, John Okafor’s death has left many across West Africa sad.

The actor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, passed away on Saturday, March 2, after a cardiac arrest.

Before his death, Mr Ibu had been unwell for months. He underwent multiple surgeries that saw his leg amputated.

Many fans have since taken to social media to wish the actor farewell and also thank him for the happy memories he brought them through his movies.

