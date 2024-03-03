The news of Nigerian actor, John Okafor’s death has left many across West Africa sad.

The actor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, passed away on Saturday, March 2, after a cardiac arrest.

Before his death, Mr Ibu had been unwell for months. He underwent multiple surgeries that saw his leg amputated.

Many fans have since taken to social media to wish the actor farewell and also thank him for the happy memories he brought them through his movies.

Read some of the posts below:

Rest well Mr Ibu 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/T4QmyE0m8G — Madrid Extra ❤️ (@Champion_Flat) March 3, 2024

Mr Ibu told me I had such a powerful voice and resorted to calling me woman on fire anytime he saw me.



Told me my voice was larger than me❤️



Thank you for the joy you brought to our lives.



Rest in power Man on Fire forever

Legend 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3VgOUm79rX — UGOCHI (@ugoccie) March 3, 2024

Thank you for the wonderful childhood memories. RIP Legend, Mr Ibu 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8lx1mTDDOW — Nhlanhla Gezani Leonard (@BaloyiLeonard) March 3, 2024

Mr Ibu you will always be in the heart of Nigerians 🇳🇬



This one pain us 💔 pic.twitter.com/7ZxtByRRTP — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 3, 2024

Mr. Ibu is a legend. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/L4EpNTaUu1 — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 3, 2024

RIP Mr Ibu, the best actor ever existed in Nollyhood pic.twitter.com/umygeq2S7t — mArK (@Bartinga_ke1) March 3, 2024

Mr Ibu was a legend with vibes. RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/SWtTtTxm9u — Allano™🍉 (@papaallano_) March 3, 2024

This is so sad to post!



Nollywood actor, MR JOHN OKAFOR IS DEAD.

It’s 4:46 am now and honestly seeing this news made me completely sad.



After all the money Nigerians contributed and all the drama from his so called family members.😭



Rip to you Mr ibu.🙌 pic.twitter.com/eO9nhKsHJP — Chioma Oji (@OjiChioma1) March 3, 2024