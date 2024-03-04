A delegation from Access Bank Ghana PLC has visited former President John Mahama to officially inform about the untimely death of its CEO, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Announcing the visit in a Facebook post, Mr Mahama disclosed Herbert was a friend he had the pleasure of knowing during his tenure as Vice President.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer eulogised the deceased for his dedication and efforts in making the Access Bank brand a household name in Africa and the world.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Wigwe family, the management, and the staff of Access Bank during this incredibly difficult time.

“The passing of Dr. Wigwe, his wife, son, and friend, the former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Agunbanjo, shocked us all and is very difficult to accept,” he mourned.

Mr. Wigwe, was killed in a helicopter crash in the United States of America, on Friday, February 9, 2024, evening.

He was among six people. including his wife and son who died in the crash.

Meanwhile, his family will begin with a celebration of his professional legacy at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4 and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

