The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and co-founder of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, has been reported dead.

He was 57.

The renowned Nigerian banker and entrepreneur reportedly died along with some members of his immediate family in a helicopter crash late Friday in California, United States of America.

Several media outlets reporting the incident said he was on board the ill-fated chopper with his wife, son and three other passengers.

The reports quote the US Federal Aviation Administration as saying that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed around 10:00 pm local time, near Nipton, California, and that the nearby San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the incident at 10:12 pm, local time.

