Prophet T.B. Joshua, in a video, has revealed why he was not present at his biological daughter’s wedding.

Recall that his first daughter got married three weeks ago to her South African husband, who is also a worker in the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Prophet Joshua shared a video on his Facebook page, where he preached on the topic titled ‘Persecution is Promotion’. The message stressed on the importance of obeying God’s word no matter how hard.

He explained God instructed him to meet him at the mountains for the message of the year 2021 on the same date.

He said he had to obey God first because He is all he has and without Him, he would fail.

He further explained that he had had several closed-door meetings with the bride and the groom and that he was in full support of the wedding.

This is to counter speculations that he was not happy with his daughter’s choice of partner.