A 38-year-old South African man has showed to the world the gift he got from his ex-wife after signing their divorce papers.

The five-year marriage, he said, ended after he ‘had had enough’ and his 26-year-old wife, without hesitation agreed to part ways.

The reason for his wife’s willingness was revealed in a send-off cake she gifted him in the presence of his family.

The white icing cake exhibited, in bold vulgar description, the man’s manhood.

That aside, it had screenshots of text messages to his mistresses, which apparently he had no idea his wife was aware of.

The man revealed the intent of posting the said cake on his social media handles is to show the world how vile his ex is.

The picture of the cake has since gone viral, with many rather applauding the woman.