The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, Felix Owusu Gyimah, has urged residents to support efforts to review the curfew in the area in order to allow peace to prevail.

In recent months, Nkwanta South has been plagued by violence and unrest, leading to the imposition of a strict curfew by the Ministry of Interior, based on advice from the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC).

The MCE emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security in the community and stated that, the curfew is a temporary measure to address security concerns.

He acknowledged that, the curfew has had an impact on the daily lives of residents but stressed that it was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.

According to the MCE, allowing peace to review the curfew in Nkwanta South would not only give residents a sense of freedom and normalcy but also demonstrate a commitment to promoting reconciliation and unity in the area.

Speaking with Adom News, the MCE expressed confidence that with the support of the community, lasting peace and security could be achieved in Nkwanta South.

He, therefore, urged residents to cooperate with security forces and provide any information that could help in reviewing the curfew.

Also commenting on the review of the curfew, the MP for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini, also highlighted the negative impact that the curfew has had on business activities and urged residents to work together to find a solution that will benefit everyone.

He said it was crucial for residents to continue working towards building a peaceful and harmonious community in Nkwanta South by allowing peace to review the curfew.

