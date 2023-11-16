The Oti Regional Minister Joshua Makubu, has promised a transformational leadership when elected as the next NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South.

In a bid to bring about significant development and positive change, the Minister has made ambitious promises to the youth of Nkwanta when elected as the next MP in 2024 general election.

The parliamentary aspirant has outlined his topmost priority as creation of jobs and development of the constituency.

According to him, he is determined to make this vision feasible if given the opportunity to represent the constituents after the elections.

Speaking on Adom News after vetting, Mr. Makubu said some of his key areas include, creating decent and sustainable jobs for the youth and investing in young ones to have access to education up to tertiary level.

The aspiring MP again promised to introduce youth mentorship programmes to the area so that many young ones learn to become great men and women in the future.

Joshua Makubu expressed his belief that, the Nkwanta South constituency has not seen enough progress but he is confident that he possesses the qualities and capabilities to change this narrative with the mandate of the people.

The Oti Regional Minister would be in a key contest with the former parliamentary candidate Hajia Sherifa Sekyere who is seeking to lead the Nkwanta South constituency.